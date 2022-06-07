Downtown Heroes FC unveils new season kit

Srinagar: Downtown Heroes Football Club has unveiled a kit for the new season.
The kit was unveiled at Synthetic Turf TRC ground, here on Tuesday with new jerseys presented to the team members.
The new kit was unveiled by Dr Khalid Ashai representing Chinar International which is one of the title sponsors of Downtown Heroes.
The club has already started training for the upcoming season and is looking to put on a good show. The club bolstered its squad with new faces and has high hopes for them.
Among others present on the occasion were club founders Mushtaq Bashir and Hinan Bhat.