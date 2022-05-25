DPS Srinagar bags 12 medals

Srinagar: Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar bagged a rich haul of 12 medals at the recently held Inter-School Athletics Meet for girls.
As per the statement, more than 200 participants from 25 schools of the Amira Kadal Zone participated in the meet, which was organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K at SP College Srinagar.
Sixteen participants from DPS Srinagar participated in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, shot put, discus, and javelin throw competitions, out of which 12 won medals.