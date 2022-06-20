DPS Srinagar beat Oasis Educational Institute in U-14 Cricket Tournament

In the finals, Oasis Educational Institute won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the DPS bowlers found enough purchase off the pitch to send the openers packing in the first two overs. This set the tone for the match as the quartet of Abrar, Ahmed, Shayan and Dabeeb bowled miserly spells while striking at regular intervals.

Oasis could only muster 66 runs at the loss of eight wickets at the end of the allotted ten overs. Any hopes that Oasis had of defending the measly target were dashed as the DPS openers - Syed Anhaar and Murshid smashed 20 runs in the first three overs.

However, in the 4th over Oasis drew first blood, only for rain to halt proceedings. The brief shower, however, put life in the pitch, and two wickets fell in quick succession after the rain break. However, Anhar kept a cool head, holding fort at one end and ushered his team to victory with a crucial unbeaten 40. Syed Anhar was declared the man of the match.