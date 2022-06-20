DPS Srinagar beat Oasis Educational Institute in U-14 Cricket Tournament

Srinagar: Delhi Public School Srinagar put in an all-around power-packed performance to defeat Oasis Educational Institute by six wickets to clinch the U-14 cricket tournament organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Zone Amira Kadal.
The tournament was held at SP College Ground from June 13-18. Sixteen teams representing various schools of the zone participated in the tournament playing against each other for a shot at glory.
In the finals, Oasis Educational Institute won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the DPS bowlers found enough purchase off the pitch to send the openers packing in the first two overs. This set the tone for the match as the quartet of Abrar, Ahmed, Shayan and Dabeeb bowled miserly spells while striking at regular intervals.
Oasis could only muster 66 runs at the loss of eight wickets at the end of the allotted ten overs. Any hopes that Oasis had of defending the measly target were dashed as the DPS openers - Syed Anhaar and Murshid smashed 20 runs in the first three overs.
However, in the 4th over Oasis drew first blood, only for rain to halt proceedings. The brief shower, however, put life in the pitch, and two wickets fell in quick succession after the rain break. However, Anhar kept a cool head, holding fort at one end and ushered his team to victory with a crucial unbeaten 40. Syed Anhar was declared the man of the match.
The team credited their coach, Iqbal Dar, for their success.
Congratulating the team, the principal Shafaq Afshan said, “We are delighted at the success of our budding cricketers. To emerge winners in the zone implies that our sports program, which we take great pride in, is bearing well-deserved fruit. Congratulations to the team and their coach.”
Chairman Vijay Dhar said, “We are delighted though not surprised at the win. The school has never been shy of promoting local talent to shine beyond the school level, and prove their mettle at the zonal, regional, national and international levels. Congratulations to the winning team.”