DPS Srinagar student wins silver medal in Khelo India Youth Games

Srinagar: Saira Zahoor, a student of class 12th of Delhi Public School Srinagar has bagged a silver medal in the 52-kilogram category in Thang-ta at the recently held Khelo India Youth Games in Haryana.
Thang-Ta is a traditional martial art of Manipur in Northeast India. The games were held in Panchkula Haryana from 4th - 6th June 2022.
14 participants from 14 states of India participated in Thang-Ta and the competition was quite tough. The final was a close affair and Saira put up a very courageous performance losing by a very thin margin of 22-24.
Congratulating the student, the Principal Shafaq Afshan said, “We are delighted that our student has won accolades for the school and the valley at a national level. Our endeavour is to provide students with a platform to excel, and the success of Saira proves we are on the right track.”
The Chairman, Vijay Dhar also congratulated the student and said “DPS Srinagar manifests the best of academics and co-curricular activities in a holistic pedagogy. Before we burst on the scene, disciplines like Thang-Ta were unheard of, but now through students like Saira, talent in all non-traditional sports is also getting an opportunity to get noticed. Congratulations to her.”