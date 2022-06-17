DPS Srinagar student wins silver medal in Khelo India Youth Games

Srinagar: Saira Zahoor, a student of class 12th of Delhi Public School Srinagar has bagged a silver medal in the 52-kilogram category in Thang-ta at the recently held Khelo India Youth Games in Haryana.

Thang-Ta is a traditional martial art of Manipur in Northeast India. The games were held in Panchkula Haryana from 4th - 6th June 2022.