DPS Srinagar top DYSS table tennis competition

Srinagar: By winning first place in every category, Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar topped the table tennis competition held by the Department of Youth Services and Sports.

In the boys’ Under-19 single category, Under-17 double category, and Under-14 singles and doubles categories, pupils from the institute won first place.

Inam Qadri of Class 12 overcame her opponent from Kothi Bagh Higher Secondary to win the U-19 female’s championship.