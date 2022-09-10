DPS Srinagar top DYSS table tennis competition

Srinagar: By winning first place in every category, Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar topped the table tennis competition held by the Department of Youth Services and Sports.
In the boys’ Under-19 single category, Under-17 double category, and Under-14 singles and doubles categories, pupils from the institute won first place.
Inam Qadri of Class 12 overcame her opponent from Kothi Bagh Higher Secondary to win the U-19 female’s championship.
Principal Shafaq Afshan congratulated the victors and added, “Delhi Public School Srinagar takes great satisfaction in establishing a heritage of sporting prowess. These successes serve as timely reminders of this illustrious past. Thank you to all who entered.
Chairman Vijay Dhar also congratulated the winners and said “We have striven hard to make DPS Srinagar synonymous with excellence and transformation. This rich haul is testimony to this quest for inspiration. Congrats to all”.