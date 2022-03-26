Dreams do come true: Danish after making international debut

Srinagar: The top Kashmir footballer Danish Farooq after making his international debut for India against Bahrain said that dreams do come true, one has to work for it.

Star Kashmiri footballer Danish on Wednesday debuted for India in the friendly match against Bahrain in Bahrain. Though India lost 2-1 against the hosts, the match was special for Danish Farooq and the Kashmir football fans. Danish was part of the starting eleven and went on to play for around 80 minutes in the match before being replaced by Yasir.

Soon after the match, Danish, who is part of Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League took to his official Instagram and Facebook accounts and thanked everyone for the support.