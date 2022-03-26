Dreams do come true: Danish after making international debut

Srinagar: The top Kashmir footballer Danish Farooq after making his international debut for India against Bahrain said that dreams do come true, one has to work for it.
Star Kashmiri footballer Danish on Wednesday debuted for India in the friendly match against Bahrain in Bahrain. Though India lost 2-1 against the hosts, the match was special for Danish Farooq and the Kashmir football fans. Danish was part of the starting eleven and went on to play for around 80 minutes in the match before being replaced by Yasir.
Soon after the match, Danish, who is part of Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League took to his official Instagram and Facebook accounts and thanked everyone for the support.
“Dreams do come true. It has been an emotional few months but last night was something truly special. Honoured beyond belief to represent the country and stand alongside some of the best players of the land. Would never have been possible without the support of my family, friends, coaches, fellow players and most importantly the fans,” Danish posted.
Danish has become the latest Kashmir footballer to play for India as he made his debut for the National side against hosts Bahrain on Wednesday Sh. Ali Bin Mohamed Stadium in Manama City, Bahrain.
Danish who recently was selected as part of the 25-member India team for the Bahrain tour, was included in the starting eleven by the Team India coach. With that, he became another footballer from Kashmir to play for India at the International level. There are more than 30 footballers from J&K who have represented India, but Danish is first after Mehraj Uddin Wadoo to do so. Wadoo last played for India in 2011 and it took more than 10 years for J&K to produce another International footballer.
In the match, Bahrain beat India by 2-1 goals.
Goals from Mohqmed Hardan and Mahdi Humaidan in either half sealed it for Bahrain, even as Bheke’s powerful header – his first international goal - had helped India restore parity in the 56th minute.
The match saw five players making their international debuts. While Head Coach Igor Stimac named VP Suhair and Danish Farooq in the starting line-up, Naorem Roshan Singh, Aniket Jadhav and Anwar Ali came on as second-half substitutes.
Danish played for 79 minutes and was substituted with Yasir Mohammad after that.
India next plays Belarus in another international friendly on March 26.
Danish this year was one of the star players for the Bengaluru side in ISL. He not only was a goal scorer but played his part in assists as well. Danish was also active in assisting the defence when needed and with his commitment and all-around performance he has impressed one and all. In the 17 matches played, Danish scored three goals and had two assists. He was a regular in the starting XI of the club.
Before playing in ISL for Bengaluru FC, Danish played for Real Kashmir FC in I-League. He is an employee of J&K Bank and has been groomed in its football academy.