DYSS launches skiing in Yusmarg

Expressing happiness over the launch of the new skiing destination he said that Yusmarg is one of the best visiting spots in the Valley.

He further added that the snow-covered slopes in Yusmarg are perfect for skiing and, hence with the launch of this new skiing venue, a number of skiing enthusiasts can visit here.

"The Department is promoting skiing courses and the authorities here have begun several skiing courses for varied age groups. Skiing will keep the tourist place a buzz during winters as well and will create avenues of job for the youth of surrounding areas," Director DYSS Gazanfar Ali said.