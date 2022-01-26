DYSS organises football match

Srinagar: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) celebrated Republic Day by conducting an exhibition football match at football turf Khelgaon, Nagrota, Jammu.
In the match, Clmrat Football Club got the better of Auri Crown Football Club 5-1. Earlier, in the first half, the players of both the teams exhibited both aggressive and defensive skills, however, extraordinary soccer skills displayed by Devasish of Clmrat Club made all the difference, making the contest a one-sided affair.
Devasish netted three goals from Clmrat Football Club, while Manik and Jagpreet scored one goal each. Rohit scored the lone goal for Auri Crown Football Club. Subash Shastri, retired Headmaster was the chief guest on the occasion, while Ashwani Khajuria, the social activist was the guest of honor.