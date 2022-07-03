ENG v IND, 5th Test: India bowl out England for 284

Birmingham: Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets as India bowled out England for 284 in 61.3 overs, gaining a sizeable lead of 132 runs in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

For England, Jonny Bairstow made a belligerent 106, sharing stands of 66 with Ben Stokes (25) and 92 with Sam Billings (36) but it wasn’t enough to avoid conceding a handy lead to India.

Bairstow continued from where he left off in lunch, clipping Thakur in the gap between deep mid-wicket and deep mid-on for a boundary. From the other end, Sam Billings struck Jasprit Bumrah for boundaries through fine-leg and third-man to keep England’s run-flow continuing.

Bairstow then got his century with a crunchy back-foot punch off Thakur, square through the off-side, with Ravindra Jadeja slipping on the boundary and allowing the ball to cross the rope for a boundary.