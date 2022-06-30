England, India all set for Pataudi Trophy finale at Edgbaston

Birmingham: Last September, India were on the verge of playing the fifth and final Test of the Pataudi Trophy against England in Manchester. But the fears of a Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors’ camp meant that the finale of the series was rescheduled to Edgbaston in Birmingham for July 1-5 in 2022.

If the Manchester Test had gone as planned, India would have been the strong favourites to claim the Pataudi Trophy, having taken a 2-1 lead with famous victories at Lord’s (by 151 runs) and at The Oval (by 157 runs). England, on the other hand, had only a win by an innings and 78 runs at Headingley to show, with Joe Root shouldering the batting as well as captaincy duties.