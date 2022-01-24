England score dramatic 1-run win against WI

In spite of a sluggish surface, Roy’s middle-over flourish -- the batter slammed six boundaries and two sixes -- gave the tourists a fighting 171/8, which the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies almost chased down, thanks to an unlikely enterprising ninth-wicket stand between Akeal Hosein (44 not out) and Romario Shepherd (44 not out).

Requiring 15 an over from the last five overs, the duo combined for 72 runs, of which 28 were scored in the final over.

Hosein moved from 18 (10 deliveries) to 44 (16) in the final over bowled by Saqib Mahmood, hitting sixes off the final three deliveries. Shepherd at the other end finished unbeaten on 44 (28 balls).