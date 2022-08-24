FBCC Nowgam beat Barzulla CC by 7 wickets

Srinagar: In the ongoing Gani Memorial T20 Night tournament one match was played at Gani Memorial Stadium here on Tuesday evening.

Batting first Barzulla Cricket Club got all out for 107 runs total. Samiullah with 20 runs was the highest scorer for them while Musaib and Nasser took two wickets each for the Nowgam side. In reply Nowgam achieved the target for the loss of three wickets. Zeeshan with 38 runs , Under with 32 runs were the highest scorers for them. Danish took two wickets for Barzullah. Zeeshan was awarded man of the match.