‘First batch of Olympic-bound India athletes to leave on July 14’

Chennai: Indian Olympic Association Secretary General Rajeev Mehta on Saturday said first batch of the country’s Tokyo-bound Olympic athletes will leave by an Air India chartered flight on July 14.

Mehta further informed that the rest of the contingent will travel between July 16 and 19. Upon reaching Tokyo, all athletes and officials will have to serve three days of quarantine.

“We will have three days of quarantine. The day of arrival is termed as the zero day. After quarantine, we can move around,” the IOA official said. “The first batch of the Indian contingent, comprising athletes and officials, for the Olympics will leave in an Air India chartered flight on July 14.