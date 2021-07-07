First edition of Jammu Kashmir Premier League starts

Srinagar: The first edition of the Jammu Kashmir Premier League (JKPL) started on Wednesday.

The first match was played between Elegant Strikers and Team Hooked. Winning the toss, Team Hooked chose to field first. After a magnificent start by Qamran Iqbal, Elegant Strikers posted a decent total of 175 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Qamran Iqbal (67 runs off 38 balls), Owais Shah (33 off 20 balls) and Syed Sagar (28 runs off 13 balls) were among the top scorers. For Team Hooked, WaseemRaza was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3 wickets and conceded 20 runs in his 4 overs.

Chasing the target, Team Hooked were bundled out for 109 runs and they lost the match by 66 runs. Riyaz (25 off 21 balls) was among the top scorers. For Elegant Strikers, Syed Sagar took 3 wickets while Amir Aziz, SuhailBhat and Nadeem Ahmad grabbed 2 wickets each. Syed Sagar for his all-round performance was declared Man of the Match.