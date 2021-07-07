First edition of Jammu Kashmir Premier League starts

Srinagar: The first edition of the Jammu Kashmir Premier League (JKPL) started on Wednesday.
The first match was played between Elegant Strikers and Team Hooked. Winning the toss, Team Hooked chose to field first. After a magnificent start by Qamran Iqbal, Elegant Strikers posted a decent total of 175 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Qamran Iqbal (67 runs off 38 balls), Owais Shah (33 off 20 balls) and Syed Sagar (28 runs off 13 balls) were among the top scorers. For Team Hooked, WaseemRaza was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3 wickets and conceded 20 runs in his 4 overs.
Chasing the target, Team Hooked were bundled out for 109 runs and they lost the match by 66 runs. Riyaz (25 off 21 balls) was among the top scorers. For Elegant Strikers, Syed Sagar took 3 wickets while Amir Aziz, SuhailBhat and Nadeem Ahmad grabbed 2 wickets each. Syed Sagar for his all-round performance was declared Man of the Match.
The second match was played between Kanwal LBSCC and Nunnu Stars. Nunnu Stars won the toss and elected to bat. They posted a target of 124 runs. Nayeem (38 off 33 balls) was among the leading run scorers. Imran Haroon took 4 wickets in his 4 over quota. Batting second, Kanwal LBSCC were bowled out for 90 runs. Shauib Ahmad was among the pick of bowlers and took 4 wickets. For Team Kanwal LBSCC, Nadeem Dar (27 off 28 balls) was among the top scorers. Shauib Ahmad, for his outstanding bowling performance, was adjudged Man of the Match.