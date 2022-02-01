First-ever snow cricket tournament, snow run held

Pulwama: The District Administration Pulwama in collaboration with District Youth Services and Sports (DYS&S) Pulwama today organised the first-ever Snow Cricket tournament and Snow Run for youth at CB Nath, here.
The DYS&S Officer, who was the chief guest on the occasion, inaugurated the event.
Large number of students from Sangerwani and adjoining villages participated in the event.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that sports activities teach qualities of leadership, team spirit, tolerance and has an important role in developing values, mutual trust and sportsmanship among the youth. He added sports is emerging as a career in current times and can be the best option.
He said that such events will be organized in other parts of the district so that the local youngsters will be able to explore their sports talent.
Later, the DYS&SO distributed awards among the winners and the runner-ups.