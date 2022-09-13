First Indoor Rowing Championship held

Ganderbal: In a first, Indoor Rowing Championship was today held in district Ganderbal at Indoor Stadium Sehpora which was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir.

The championship was organized by J&K Rowing & Sculling Association District Ganderbal in collaboration with District Administration Ganderbal.

Around 200 boys and girls of all categories (Senior, Junior and Sub-junior) of the district participated in the championship.