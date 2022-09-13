First Indoor Rowing Championship held

Ganderbal: In a first, Indoor Rowing Championship was today held in district Ganderbal at Indoor Stadium Sehpora which was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir.
The championship was organized by J&K Rowing & Sculling Association District Ganderbal in collaboration with District Administration Ganderbal.
Around 200 boys and girls of all categories (Senior, Junior and Sub-junior) of the district participated in the championship.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the District Administration is committed to nourishing the talent of youth and in this regard all steps will be taken to upgrade sports infrastructure in the district so that better sports facilities are available for the sports-loving youth of the district.
He also announced that the transformer will be installed at Indoor stadium Sehpora as demanded by the local youth.
Indoor Rowing is a relatively new sport performed on a rowing machine (ergo), that has traditionally been used to simulate the action of watercraft rowing for the purpose of exercise or rowing training.
National medalist and National Coach in water sports, Bilquees informed that the championship is aimed to boost the water sports in the district besides the winners at the district level would participate in the National championship scheduled to be held in Chandigarh in the month of November 2022.
Later, a felicitation ceremony was also held during which prizes were distributed among winners in all categories.