First Industrial Football Cup kicks off in Sopore

Sopore: The first Industrial Football Cup being held under lights kicked off at Khushal Stadium, Sopore on Sunday.
The tournament is organised by Industrial Estate in collaboration with J&K Sports Council in which 48 football teams and clubs from across the Kashmir valley are taking part.
The inaugural match of the tournament was played between ARCO Football Club and Ali Jan Football Club.
In the allotted time, the match ended on a 2-2 score line.
However, ARCO FC emerged winners in the penalties.