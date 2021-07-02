Five SL players refuse tour contracts

Colombo: Five Sri Lanka cricketers have refused to sign "tour" contracts ahead of the limited overs home series against India amid the stalemate between the board and the players over national contracts.

Sri Lankan cricketers are currently playing in England without a contract as an agreement could not be reached with the board before their departure for the UK. Vishwa Fernando, LasithEmbuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara and KasunRajitha, who are not part of the squad touring the UK but are among the the 24 players being offered national contracts, have been left out of the one-month "residential camp" which began on June 25. The India series begins here on July 13.