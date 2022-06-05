'Focus is to keep bowling in right areas, not on Akhtar's fastest delivery record'

New Delhi: India's speed sensation Umran Malik has made it clear that he is not focusing on breaking Shoaib Akhtar's fastest delivery record of 161 kph, and said that his plan is to keep bowling in right areas and help India win against South Africa.

Many young Indian bowlers impressed the experts and fans with their sheer pace in the recently concluded IPL 2022 but Malik was the standout performer because of his raw pace.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer had a breakout season as he picked 22 wickets in 14 matches and often clocked speeds in excess of 150 kmph.

For his impressive performance in IPL 2022, Malik got the Emerging Player award.