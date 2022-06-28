Football fraternity condoles budding footballer’s demise

“The President, the Members and the players of JKFA deeply mourn the demise of Mohammad Zahid Bhat S/o Habibullah Bhat from Ishbar Nishat who left for heavenly abode on June 27 due to road accident,” JKFA statement said.

“We are saddened with the loss of Zahid Bhat who left this world after he met with an accident yesterday at Nishat. Zahid was a regular member of JKSCFA and apart from having a love for the game of football he was brilliant in his studies,” the NIFF statement said.