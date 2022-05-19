Football tournament concludes in Bandipora

Bandipora: Under Civic Action Programme, the talent hunt for the under 17 Football Tournament, which was organized by 3 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at S.K. Stadium, Bandipora concluded on Wednesday, the official spokesperson said.
The tournament was kick-tarted on Monday by Rakesh Sharma, Commandant 3 Bn CRPF, along with SSP Bandipora Muhammad Zahid.
The final match of the tournament, a spokesman said was played on Wednesday between Govt. High School Laharwapora and Govt. ML HSS Hajin, which was won by Govt. ML HSS Hajin by scoring 2-1.
The officials said that a large number of local school children and spectators witnessed the District level school final match and enjoyed it with full excitement and enjoyment.
Owais Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora was the chief guest at this closing ceremony. Faisal Ali Dar, Padam Shri, Col. Ajay Rawat, Commanding Officer 14 RR, Rakesh Chandra, Second in command, 3 Bn. CRPF and other civil and Police officials were present at the ceremony.
CO appreciated the motivation of all the players, referees, Coaches and support from civil administration and gave a message for peace and prosperity in the area by organizing more events in the future also.