Football tournament concludes in Bandipora

Bandipora: Under Civic Action Programme, the talent hunt for the under 17 Football Tournament, which was organized by 3 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at S.K. Stadium, Bandipora concluded on Wednesday, the official spokesperson said.

The tournament was kick-tarted on Monday by Rakesh Sharma, Commandant 3 Bn CRPF, along with SSP Bandipora Muhammad Zahid.

The final match of the tournament, a spokesman said was played on Wednesday between Govt. High School Laharwapora and Govt. ML HSS Hajin, which was won by Govt. ML HSS Hajin by scoring 2-1.