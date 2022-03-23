Football tournament conducted by Army concludes

Srinagar: The football tournament organised by 2RR of the Indian Army concluded on Wednesday at Narbal Ground.
The tournament was organised by the 2RR Army with an aim to motivate youth towards physical fitness and foster sportsmanship and develop their interest in competitive sports by providing them with a platform to showcase their talent.
In the event that kicked off on March 21, 12 teams participated. The final was played between Malabuchan and Arath teams.
Malabuchan emerged the winner by 2-0 in the match.
The winners and the runners-up teams were awarded the championship trophies along with other prizes.
“It was a landmark tournament because for the first time a football event was organised in the area. The players were extremely happy and thanked the Army for organizing an event that gives a platform to sportspersons to excel in their sports. The locals too turned in large numbers to watch the match and appreciated the Army for promoting locals in the field of sports,” Army’s statement said.