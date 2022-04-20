Football training camp for girls held at Gurez

Srinagar: A three-day football training camp was organised from April 18 at the Dawar helipad ground by the Indian Army for the young girls of the Gurez valley.

The event was conducted in collaboration with J&K’s first female football coach, Nadiya Nighat, and the Principal Girls Higher Secondary School.

As per the statement, 22 girls from different schools of Kashmir participated in the three-day training camp in which they were taught the basics of football including warm-up, basic footwork, ground drills and shooting.