Football:1st Edition of Professional League 2021 kick-starts

Srinagar: The 1st Edition of the Professional League 2021 of football kick-started on Monday at the Synthetic Turf, TRC, here. A total of eight top teams of Jammu and Kashmir are participating in the tournament.
The 1st match was played between Kashmir Avengers FC and Downtown Hero's FC. Both teams played a quality game and missed some good chances. Their efforts were applauded by the spectators with perfect ball control, man to man marking, and superb head work being the main features of the game.
In the 42nd minute of the 1st half, KwesiSessy of Downtown Hero's FC scored a magnificent goal. At the half time, Downtown Hero's FC was leading by one goal and in the 55th minute of the game, they consolidated their lead by scoring another goal through Hanan. The players of Kashmir Avengers FC tried their best to find the net but could not penetrate the solid defence of Downtown Hero's FC. However, in the dying moments of the match, Kashmir Avengers FC missed a sure shot goal. The match ended with Downtown Hero's FC defeating Kashmir Avengers FC by 2 goals to nil.
The second match, played between LoneStar KFC and Shaheen FC Jammu, started with both teams exhibiting aggressive game. In the beginning, both clubs dominated the show and made certain beautiful moves at the goal. The solid defence of both teams denied the opportunity of scoring the goal. The 1st half ended in a goalless draw.
In the 60th minute, LoneStar KFC missed an opportunity to score. The man-to-man marking of Shaheen FC Jammu was superb. In the dying moments of the match, Lonestar KFC made a drastic move to the surprise of the spectators and took the lead by scoring a goal. The match ended with 1:0 in favour of LoneStar KFC.
On Tuesday, two matches will be played: first at 04:30 pm between SCFA and Real Kashmir Reserves; the second between J&K Bank XI and Hyderya Sports FC at 06:30 pm under flood lights.