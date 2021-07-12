Football:1st Edition of Professional League 2021 kick-starts

Srinagar: The 1st Edition of the Professional League 2021 of football kick-started on Monday at the Synthetic Turf, TRC, here. A total of eight top teams of Jammu and Kashmir are participating in the tournament.

The 1st match was played between Kashmir Avengers FC and Downtown Hero's FC. Both teams played a quality game and missed some good chances. Their efforts were applauded by the spectators with perfect ball control, man to man marking, and superb head work being the main features of the game.

In the 42nd minute of the 1st half, KwesiSessy of Downtown Hero's FC scored a magnificent goal. At the half time, Downtown Hero's FC was leading by one goal and in the 55th minute of the game, they consolidated their lead by scoring another goal through Hanan. The players of Kashmir Avengers FC tried their best to find the net but could not penetrate the solid defence of Downtown Hero's FC. However, in the dying moments of the match, Kashmir Avengers FC missed a sure shot goal. The match ended with Downtown Hero's FC defeating Kashmir Avengers FC by 2 goals to nil.