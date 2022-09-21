Former cricketers urge JKCA to work in a ‘transparent way’

Srinagar: Former J&K star cricketers Samiullah Beigh and Abid Nabi have urged the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) to work transparently so that everyone has an equal chance in J&K cricket.

Former cricketers have slammed the JKCA for not operating in a transparent manner. The recent criticism has focused on the manner in which the senior men’s coaching camp is held.

For the last two to three days JKCA has started caching camp for the senior men’s cricket team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy campaign. For the camp, JKCA has it has selected 13 cricketers from Kashmir province and 25 from Jammu province.