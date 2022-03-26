Ganderbal Judo championship concludes

Srinagar: The first District Ganderbal Judo championship concluded at Indoor Sports Hall Ganderbal on Friday.
In the championship close to 250 students from different schools and clubs participated.
Sports Officer Central, J&K sports Council Nusrat Gazala was the chief guest on the occasion while Judo Association officials Gowher Khan and Abdul Hamid Khan were among other guests present.
Apart from Khelo India Judo Centre, The New Tiny Hearts won the overall title while The New Dream Land Edu. Institute Ganderbal bagged second place.