Gandhi Memorial College wins overall title in Inter-college Judo championship

Srinagar: The Physical Education Department of Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar continued its winning spree in the Inter-college Judo championship by winning the overall title, bagging two gold, two silver and one bronze medal.
The Judo championship was organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, University of Kashmir.
The concluding ceremony of the event was attended by Prof Aneesa Shafi, Dean of Students Welfare, among other dignitaries of the University of Kashmir.
In her congratulatory message, the Principal, Prof (Dr) Asmat congratulated the students who brought laurels to the institute and stressed upon them to continue their endeavours in the field of sports.
She also lauded Parvez Ahmad, Director Physical Education Department, for harnessing the potential of students interested in sports and providing the right platforms to showcase their talents.