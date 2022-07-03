Gandhi Memorial College wins overall title in Inter-college Judo championship

Srinagar: The Physical Education Department of Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar continued its winning spree in the Inter-college Judo championship by winning the overall title, bagging two gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

The Judo championship was organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, University of Kashmir.

The concluding ceremony of the event was attended by Prof Aneesa Shafi, Dean of Students Welfare, among other dignitaries of the University of Kashmir.