GCoE Srinagar organises road race

Srinagar: The Government College of Education (GCoE) M A Road, Srinagar today organized the Annual College Road Race for Men and Women here in which 78 students participated.
The events were flagged off by Principal Prof. Ruhi Kanth along with Prof Rubeena Khateeb, Mohd. Ayoub and Daljeet Kour. The faculty members of the college were also present on this occasion.
In the men’s category Yahiya Bakhtiyar, Tariq Ahmad, Naveed Qayoom and Khursheed Ahmad got Ist, 2nd, 3rd and 4th position respectively while in the female category Urfeela, Seerat-ul-Jan, Rashidah Rafeeq and Nahida Nissar got Ist, 2nd, 3rd and 4th position respectively.