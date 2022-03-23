GCoE Srinagar organises road race

Srinagar: The Government College of Education (GCoE) M A Road, Srinagar today organized the Annual College Road Race for Men and Women here in which 78 students participated.

The events were flagged off by Principal Prof. Ruhi Kanth along with Prof Rubeena Khateeb, Mohd. Ayoub and Daljeet Kour. The faculty members of the college were also present on this occasion.