GCoE Srinagar organises trekking programme

Srinagar: The Government College of Education (GCoE) M A Road, Srinagar organised a one-day trekking programme for the students from Nehru Park to Shankaracharya hills up to the temple.
A total of 55 students including 35 female students and 20 male students accompanied by five officials of the college participated in the trekking programme.
The programme was flagged-off by the Principal of the College, Prof. Dr Ruhi Jan Kanth along with the senior faculty member Prof Rubeena Khateeb.
The students experienced and enjoyed traversing high and difficult terrain tracks in coordination to enjoy the trip.
The trekking started at 10 am in the morning while the group reached its destination at 1 pm and culminated at 4 pm.
Besides, the trekkers enthusiastically completed the trek with all zest and zeal to make the said programme very vibrant and successful.
While sharing their experience, students said that it was refreshing and an adventure to take a walk on the Shankaracharya hills.