General Bipin Rawat Football Premier League begins at Chhamkote

Karnah: A football premier league in memory of General Bipin Rawat was inaugurated at Chhamkote.
The tournament is being organised by Karnah Sports Association in collaboration with the Indian Army. A total of 16 teams are participating in the event.
The tournament is the first football tournament of its kind which is being played at Karnah and is aimed at generating interest in the game of football and identifying the talent for participating at the UT and national levels.
The event commenced with a mesmerizing musical performance by Shining Karnah Musical Band and was followed by felicitation of members of football organisers and an inaugural match.
The event was graced by Brigadier SP Consul, Commander Shakti Vijay Brigade, and many important personalities related to the game of football including Abdul Majeed Kakroo, former Indian Football team captain.
Speaking on the occasion Commander Shakti Vijay Brigade thanked the people of Karnah Valley for their support and enthusiasm and promised all possible assistance for the promotion of all forms of sports.