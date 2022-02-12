General Bipin Rawat Football Premier League begins at Chhamkote

Karnah: A football premier league in memory of General Bipin Rawat was inaugurated at Chhamkote.

The tournament is being organised by Karnah Sports Association in collaboration with the Indian Army. A total of 16 teams are participating in the event.

The tournament is the first football tournament of its kind which is being played at Karnah and is aimed at generating interest in the game of football and identifying the talent for participating at the UT and national levels.