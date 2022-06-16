GGHSI Amira Kadal organises ‘Sports day’

Srinagar: Government Girls Higher Secondary Institute (GGHSI) Amira Kadal today organized a sports event titled ‘Sports day’ to facilitate those students who have brought laurels to this institution and to the entire UT of J&K by winning medals in International and National Sports events.

On the occasion, the Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Dr Tasaduq Hussain Mir who was the chief guest at the event also inaugurated the Atal Tinkering Lab. Besides, CEO Srinagar Manzoor Kumar was the guest of honour.