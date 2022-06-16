GGHSI Amira Kadal organises ‘Sports day’

Srinagar: Government Girls Higher Secondary Institute (GGHSI) Amira Kadal today organized a sports event titled ‘Sports day’ to facilitate those students who have brought laurels to this institution and to the entire UT of J&K by winning medals in International and National Sports events.
On the occasion, the Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Dr Tasaduq Hussain Mir who was the chief guest at the event also inaugurated the Atal Tinkering Lab. Besides, CEO Srinagar Manzoor Kumar was the guest of honour.
It was informed that the ethos and idea of the establishment of Atal Tinkering Lab is to develop scientific temper in the students and to lay the foundation for developing Future budding scientists among these students. The whole day was full of activities and participants were overwhelmingly enthusiastic and zealous.
The esteemed Principal of the School, Afifa Quereshi played host for the entire event. The culture cultivated and nurtured students of school kept hustle and bustle alive till the last moment.The limelight of the event was the Scooty Salute given to the guests followed by a 100-metre race, sack race, spoon race witnessing tough competition among the participants.
Other activities like the Three Leg race, Martial arts demonstration, Karate and Judo demonstration and other activities kept guests spellbound and participants appreciated wholeheartedly each moment which included SMDC members and Parent association. The DSEK appreciated organizers and school authorities in general.