Girls ski course inaugurated at Gulmarg

Srinagar: Principal Secretary Youth Services and Sports Department, Alok Kumar inaugurated the 15 days girls ski course at Gulmarg on Thursday.
Around 100 girls selected from13 districts of the J&K would be getting training of basic ski course unser the skilled trainers of the Department led by Olympian Gul Mustafa Dev.
While inaugurating the course Alok Kumar applauded the role of the field staff of the Department for taking pains in getting young children and youth involved in various sports across UT.
‘’It’s heartening to see JK girls taking active part in sports and shining in different games like their counterparts. There are obvious benefits to playing sports for both girls and boys. Participation definitely help to build healthy habits to last a lifetime, as well as lead to better mental health. Children who play sports also learn how to be part of a team, communicate with others and make new friends,’’ Alok Kumar said.