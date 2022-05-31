GOC Tiger Division flags off Mountaineering expedition

Jammu: GOC Tiger Division Maj Gen Neeraj Gosain flagged off a mountaineering expedition to Mount Nun (7135m) organised by 7 JAK RIF on Monday in a ceremony at Satwari cantonment.

According to PRO Defence, the mountaineering team comprises 19 members led by Maj Gaurav Manhas.

“Theme of this expedition is 'Victory over COVID' which has been chosen to pay homage to individuals who lost their lives during COVID and salute the never-dying spirit of the Indian army,” said PRO Defence in an official statement.