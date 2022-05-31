GOC Tiger Division flags off Mountaineering expedition

Jammu: GOC Tiger Division Maj Gen Neeraj Gosain flagged off a mountaineering expedition to Mount Nun (7135m) organised by 7 JAK RIF on Monday in a ceremony at Satwari cantonment.
According to PRO Defence, the mountaineering team comprises 19 members led by Maj Gaurav Manhas.
“Theme of this expedition is 'Victory over COVID' which has been chosen to pay homage to individuals who lost their lives during COVID and salute the never-dying spirit of the Indian army,” said PRO Defence in an official statement.
The team will reach Tangol by road and will carry out acclimatization for a week. Thereafter an arduous trek of 15 km will take the team to base camp. At the base camp, the team will train and prepare itself for the challenge ahead.
“It is indeed a moment of joy for 7 JAK RIF and Indian army who will ultimately hoist the Tricolour, Indian army and Tiger Division flag on top of Mount Nun,” PRO Defence said.