Golf Tourism Summit opens at Srinagar

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today described Jammu and Kashmir as an amazing Golfing Destination in the country while maintaining that the tourism map of the region offers everything for travellers and tourists alike.

He made these remarks while addressing the inaugural function of Golf Tourism Summit- cum-Golf Tournament here organized by The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in collaboration with the J&K Tourism Department and Chhattisgarh Tourism Board.

The Golf Tournament will be played at Srinagar and Pahalgam Golf Courses of the Kashmir valley.