‘Govt constructing playgrounds in every Panchayat to nurture talent’

Srinagar: To encourage and motivate the sports-loving youth of J&K to choose sports as a profession, the J&K Government is constructing one playground in each Panchayat of UT to nurture the talent.

For the promotion of sports at the grass-root level, each panchayat has been provided with sports kits during the Back to Village-3 as per the local requirements.

The rapid promotion of sports in J&K, especially in the rural sector, has developed a sense of hope that the J&K will bring laurels from national and international tournaments.