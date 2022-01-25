GSS ski course concludes in Gulmarg

Srinagar: The third ski course of the season conducted by Gulmarg Ski School (GSS) concluded at Gulmarg on Monday.
The course saw around 48 mostly outside J&K skiers participating in Basic, Intermediate, and Advance divisions. The majority of the trainees hailed from Mumbai.
On a concluding day, skiers had interaction with Gulmarg Snow Safety officer Brian Newman.
The well-known Avalanche rescue expert who has been handling the Snow Safety area in Gulmarg for the last many years shared valuable inputs about skiing with the trainees.
The GSS is operated by Kashmir’s well-known ski instructors and is affiliated with the Department of Tourism Kashmir. It was the second ski course of the season for them and they will be starting the third course from Wednesday that has got around 53 trainees.