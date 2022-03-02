Gulmarg Snow School trains 300 skiers this season

Srinagar: The Gulmarg Snow School concluded its winter training season by finishing the last course on Wednesday in Gulmarg.
The school run by well-known ski instructors of Kashmir witnessed the participation of around 300 trainees during this winter season.
The trainees were distributed into seven courses, the last of which concluded on Wednesday. In the courses, trainees from all over India were imparted skiing training at various levels.
The concluding ceremony of the seventh and last course of the season was held on Wednesday in which participants were handed over certificates and prizes.
"We have been training interested trainees from various parts of the Country. This season School trained around 300 trainees including skiers from J&K," said a Gulmarg Snow School official.
"During recent years, the interest in skiing from people in Maharashtra, Delhi and other parts has increased. They want to learn and enjoy skiing," the official added.