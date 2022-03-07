Gulmarg to host National Snowshoe championship

Srinagar: The 6th National Snowshoe Championship is going to be held in Gulmarg, Kashmir from March 18 to 21.

The championship is going to be conducted by the J&K SnowShoe Association in collaboration with the Directorate of Tourism Kashmir and under the auspices of the SnowShoe Federation of India (SSFI).

In the event, around 100 athletes representing 15 States from various parts of the country would be participating.

As per the Association statement, the event is going to be the biggest SnowShoe event of the season in the Country.

Giving details about the event President SSFI Mir Muddasir said that the sport of Snowshoe is getting popular all over India and the Nationals are going to witness participation from almost every part of the Country.