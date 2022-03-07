Gulmarg to host National Snowshoe championship

Srinagar: The 6th National Snowshoe Championship is going to be held in Gulmarg, Kashmir from March 18 to 21.
The championship is going to be conducted by the J&K SnowShoe Association in collaboration with the Directorate of Tourism Kashmir and under the auspices of the SnowShoe Federation of India (SSFI).
In the event, around 100 athletes representing 15 States from various parts of the country would be participating.
As per the Association statement, the event is going to be the biggest SnowShoe event of the season in the Country.
Giving details about the event President SSFI Mir Muddasir said that the sport of Snowshoe is getting popular all over India and the Nationals are going to witness participation from almost every part of the Country.
“We are getting full support from the Tourism Department of Kashmir for the event who know that this activity has got immense potential. Without their support, the event can’t be held in the way that we want it to be held. We will also be approaching HAWS for organisational support at the venue during competition days. For the support we are thankful to Secretary Tourism J&K Sarmad Hafeez and Director Tourism Kashmir Dr GN Itoo,” he said.
Muddasir said that Nationals would act as the base for selecting Indian athletes for the World Snowshoe Championship and other International competitions.
“Though we have already finalised India team for World Snowshoe Championship 2022 Argentina, we will still keep an eye on athletes that would be competing during the Nationals. Also for other International events, athletes would also be shortlisted,” Mir said.
About future events, he said, “We are coordinating with Kashmir Tourism and would like to have events in Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Yousmarg, Doodhpathri and other destinations. It is the only activity in winter sports that don’t need infrastructure upgrade”.