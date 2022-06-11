Gurez Sports festival concludes

Srinagar: The Gurez Sports festival and District Bandipora Wushu Championship concluded at Dawar, Gurez on Saturday.
The championship was organized by Wushu Association of Bandipore under the aegis Wushu Association Of J&K.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar was the chief guest on the occasion while Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad was the guest of honour.
Among others present on the occasion were, Faisal Ali Dar (Padma Shri), SDM Gurez, Commanding Officer (9 Rajput) and Chief Education Officer Bandipora.
Around 290 Boys and Girls of different age groups from Gurez Valley, took part in this mega event.
Speaking on this occasion, Chief Guest said that sports help us to learn many new things in life.
Sports build good discipline and assist us in building confidence, developing our personalities, and maintaining mental and physical balance in life.
Sports and games help us to tackle and learn about how to overcome difficult situations in life and keep the body relaxed and minds free from tension.
Medals and certificates were distributed by guests among participants during this event.