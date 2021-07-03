He is a different sort of captain: KL Rahul on Kohli

London: Indian batsman KL Rahul has said that skipper ViratKohli is a "different sort of captain" who gives his 200 per cent on the field.

Rahul, who is currently with the Indian squad in England but was not in the World Test Championship Final playing XI against New Zealand, said on Friday that Kohli encourages his teammates and propels them to work at a higher level. "Playing with and under ViratKohli, he is a different sort of captain. He is a very passionate individual. He operates at 200 (per cent). 100 is the best you possibly can be at, but he operates at 200. He has this unbelievable ability to carry the other 10 guys and pull them from 100 to 200," Rahul told Forbes India.