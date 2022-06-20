Historic Chess Olympiad Torch Relay arrives in Leh

Kargil: The first-ever ‘Chess Olympiad Torch Relay’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19 at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi reached its 2nd destination in Leh, Ladakh on Monday.

The Torch Relay of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad reached its 2nd destination at the iconic Leh Palace on Monday with Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua handing over the relay torch to LG Ladakh R K Mathur in presence of senior administrative officers.