Historic Chess Olympiad Torch Relay arrives in Leh

Kargil: The first-ever ‘Chess Olympiad Torch Relay’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19 at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi reached its 2nd destination in Leh, Ladakh on Monday.
The Torch Relay of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad reached its 2nd destination at the iconic Leh Palace on Monday with Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua handing over the relay torch to LG Ladakh R K Mathur in presence of senior administrative officers.
Starting from the national capital, the historic Olympiad Torch Relay will travel 75 cities across the country before reaching its destination--Mahabalipuram on July 27.
The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10, 2022.