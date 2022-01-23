History TV18 to feature story of Cyclist Adil Teli

Srinagar: The story of the fastest man to cycle non-stop from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Adil Teli would be featuring in an all-new season of OMG Yeh Mera India on History TV18.
The eighth season of the OMG Ye Mera India is going to premiere on January 24 and it will feature new stories of extraordinary talent from all over India.
The new season is also going to feature the incredible feat of Kashmir cyclist Adil Teli from Budgam district who achieved the feat of cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in the fastest time to date.
By covering the distance of 3,600 kilometers in the fastest time, Adil created a Guinness Book of World Records.
Adil Teli, on March 30 last year completed the distance on cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in eight days, 1 hour and 37 minutes.
The previous record was held by Om Mahajan, a 17-year-old from Nashik, Maharashtra who had completed the distance in eight days, seven hours, and 38 minutes.
In a promo launched, Adil features prominently and is being termed as superhuman.
It will be the second time a Kashmiri sportsperson will feature in a hit TV show that highlights the unique talent in various parts of India. Previously, Huzaifa Shah, a Kashmir trickshot artist had also featured in the show.