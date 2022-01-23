History TV18 to feature story of Cyclist Adil Teli

Srinagar: The story of the fastest man to cycle non-stop from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Adil Teli would be featuring in an all-new season of OMG Yeh Mera India on History TV18.

The eighth season of the OMG Ye Mera India is going to premiere on January 24 and it will feature new stories of extraordinary talent from all over India.

The new season is also going to feature the incredible feat of Kashmir cyclist Adil Teli from Budgam district who achieved the feat of cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in the fastest time to date.

By covering the distance of 3,600 kilometers in the fastest time, Adil created a Guinness Book of World Records.