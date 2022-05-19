HKM GDC Bandipora conducts road race

Srinagar: HKM Government Degree College (GDC) Bandipora conducted a road race for boys from Aloosa Chowk to Patushai stop on Wednesday.

In the event around 60-students participated and it was flagged off by the Principal of the College Dr Mohd Amin Malik. Javid Ahmad Bhat BA 2nd semester student finished first.

Zubair Shafi Khan of BA 2nd semester student finished second and Javid Ahmad Reshi BA 2nd semester finished third. Students Mushtaq Ahmad, Showkat Ahmad, Majeed Ahmad Parrey, Ahsan Sultan, Khalid Ahmad Reshi, Aazim Nazir Mir, Khalid and Zameer Ahmad bagged fourth to 10th positions respectively.