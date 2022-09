Srinagar: Hockey J&K has started a coaching camp for both boys and girls in Baramulla.

The si being held for Under-19 age group boys and girls and its duration would be of 21 days. The camp is being conducted in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.

For girls, the coaching is being imparted at

Guru Nanak Dev Model High School Baramulla while for boys camp is being held at Govt Degree College Baramulla.

Association has asked interested players to contact on cell number: 9149513921 for details.