How a religious head came to rescue of thang-ta in J&K

But then, the head of a local mosque, where Iqbal lived, came to his rescue. “The maulvi and several school principals vouched for my character and assured the agitators that I would take good care of the children, and here I am,” he said.

It helped that the girls loved the sport and each was determined to stick on despite the opposition.

Over the years, under the shadow of militancy, Mohammed Iqbal has drawn thousands of children to thang-ta, desperately hoping to keep them in the mainstream.

“Today, several of those young men and women are local coaches. But back then, quite a few got to travel to different parts of the country, even the world, from Korea to Dubai to Iran, to participate in Championships which motivated others,” Iqbal proudly declared.

It’s difficult to fathom how Thang-Ta, with its origins in the North-Eastern state of Manipur, traversed the plains, hills and valleys to reach J&K, the northernmost tip of India.