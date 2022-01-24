ICC AWARDS | Root, Babar, Afridi, Lizelle Lee bag top honours

Dubai: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was on Monday named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year while England Test captain Joe Root took home the top honours in the red-ball category, beating competition from, among others, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Babar’s team-mate and left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year. He has been bestowed the honour for taking 78 wickets across formats in 36 internationals at an average of 22.20 in 2021.