Increase sports activities at SK Stadium: Chief Secretary

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, DrArun Kumar Mehta, on Thursday directed the concerned officers to increase sports activities in the SK stadium saying that it should be brimming with sports activities throughout the year.
CS visited SK Stadium Sonwar to inspect the ground and other requisite facilities.
Chief Secretary was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz, Commissioner, SMC, AtharAamir Khan and other officers.
During the inspection, Chief Secretary directed the officers to develop a comprehensive plan for the development of the stadium in all respects. He said that sports development is the top priority of the government and all necessary measures for the up-gradation of sports infrastructure need to be followed in letter and spirit.
He expressed dismay over the dilapidated surroundings of the stadium and asked the officers to properly maintain the environs of this vital sports facility with a focus on the development of the facade of the stadium.
Taking a detailed round of the stadium, Chief Secretary stressed upon the concerned officers to expedite the pace of works on the beautification of the stadium so that it is completed within the stipulated time frame.