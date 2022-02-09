India beat West Indies by 44 runs

Ahmedabad: India defeated West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, India posted 237 for nine and then returned to dismiss the West Indies for 193 in 46 overs.

Shamarh Brooks (44) was the top-scorer for WI as Prasidh Krishna (4/12) and Shardul Thakur (2/41) emerged as the most successful bowlers for the hosts.