India beat West Indies by 7 wickets

Basseterre: Suryakumar Yadav gave an exhibition of his incredible hitting skills with a superb 76 as India cantered to a seven-wicket win against the West Indies in the third T20 International here.

India now lead the five-match series 2-1 with the cricket caravan moving to USA’s Florida for the last two games of the series.

While more than 147 had never been chased in a T20I at the Warner Park ground, Suryakumar decided to alter that script in a 44-ball knock as India made short work of the 165-run target in 19 overs.

Shreyas Iyer (24 off 26 balls) was an ideal partner at the other end in a stand of 86 as they made the target look way easier than it actually was and that too on a surface which exactly didn’t look batting-friendly during the first part of the game.

Having had a brief dry spell after his maiden T20I hundred at Nottingham, Suryakumar was back in his element and this time in an unfamiliar role as an opener, which he has been performing during the series.