India maintain 3rd spot in ODI team rankings after series sweep of West Indies

Dubai: India maintained their third position in the latest men’s ODI Team Rankings following the 3-0 series whitewash of the West Indies in their own backyard.

Despite missing a slew of first-choice players, the ShikharDhawan-led India showed they have plenty of depth waiting in the wings as they completed a sweep over the Caribbean side on Wednesday with an emphatic 119-run victory in the third and final match.

The triumph was India’s third ODI series victory on the trot and saw them boost their rating to a total of 110 and some four rating points clear of arch-rival Pakistan (106), who is in the fourth place.

After being swept by South Africa away from home at the start of the year, India now having won eight of their last nine ODI matches.